Blackpool fans welcomed Neil Critchley back to the club as head coach earlier in the summer, but they perhaps thought that lightning was going to strike twice in terms of a potential exit.

Just over 12 months ago, Seasiders supporters were left in shock as it came out of the blue that Critchley - who had only been at the club for two years having won the League One play-off final in 2021 and then consolidated the club in the Championship the following years - was to depart to become an assistant coach at Aston Villa.

It was Steven Gerrard that headhunted Critchley, having worked with him at Liverpool in the academy setup and having trusted his abilities he was able to convince him to depart Bloomfield Road to be a right-hand man.

That situation did not last long though as Gerrard was sacked a few months later, leaving Critchley unemployed too - but that was short-lived as he was appointed as Queens Park Rangers head coach last December - a stint which was very ill-fated and saw him depart Loftus Road after just three months.

With Blackpool looking for a new manager though at the end of the 2022-23 season following relegation to League One, Critchley decided to make a return to the club that he'd turned his back on a year prior and committed to making things better, with some fans still skeptical over his exit in 2022.

Steven Gerrard keen to reunite with Neil Critchley

However, with Gerrard being appointed to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ettifaq recently, there was a fear that he would try and tempt Critchley back alongside him once again.

And according to a report from The Sun this past weekend, that is exactly what the Liverpool and England icon wanted to do as he trusts Critchley as his go-to man alongside him.

Blackpool were not too pleased about the reports linking Critchley with yet another move to link up with Gerrard, and they emphatically came out with a statement on Sunday, claiming that Critchley is firmly committed to the club as they head to the Republic of Ireland for a pre-season training camp.

That is not to say that Gerrard wasn't keen to bring the 44-year-old to the Middle East with him though, or that he did not offer him an enticing opportunity, but it now looks as though Blackpool will not have to worry as it appears that Gerrard has moved on.

What is the latest on Steven Gerrard's attempts to bring Neil Critchley to Al-Ettifaq?

We can safely assume now that Gerrard's pursuit of Critchley once again is over as according to Sky Sports, Ian Foster is set to be appointed as his assistant at Al-Ettifaq.

Foster is currently the head coach of England's under-20's, having stepped up from coaching the under-18's and 19's in recent years, and having been at The FA initially as a specialist coach since February 2017, the 46-year-old is set to depart for pastures new.

It means that Blackpool fans can rest easy in the knowledge that Critchley will 100 per cent not be departing for Saudi Arabia to link up with Gerrard once again, meaning full focus can now resume on the 2023-24 season.