Update emerges on situation with Sunderland player who Parkinson wants to get rid of

With the salary cap coming into action for clubs in League One and Two, there has been an element of confusion regarding certain players’ situations.

One issue that has emerged from the Sunderland camp is that of winger Aiden McGeady, with it initially unclear whether his wage would be a part of the new £2.5m wage cap for the club.

The 34-year-old is not wanted by Sunderland and manager Phil Parkinson with him currently training with the under-23’s and likely to not be included in the 22-man squad list for the new season.

And, as a result of him not being included in the team’s 22-man squad list he is exempt from the wage cap, with EFL sources confirming to the Sunderland Echo that anyone outside of that list will not be included in the salary cap.

McGeady was shipped out on loan to Championship side Charlton Athletic last season, where he made 10 appearances for the Addicks, scoring nor assisting any goals.

As of yet, it remains to be seen where McGeady’s future lies but it’s looking increasingly likely it will be away from the Stadium of Light.

The verdict

It’s a shame it’s playing out the way it is between Sunderland and McGeady, and the winger just needs to be moved on as soon as possible to benefit all parties.

The former Celtic man is of course reaching the latter end of his career but likely has one more season in him, it just depends on whether any club will be able to afford his wages, or if he’s up for taking a pay cut.