Update emerges on short-term future of West Brom’s Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana

West Bromwich Albion’s attackers Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana are on ‘window-to-window’ loan deals meaning they should remain with the Baggies until the 2019/20 Championship campaign is concluded, according to The Athletic’s Steve Madeley.

After a delay of nearly three months, it was announced on Sunday that the Championship is set to restart on the 20th of June.

In the announcement, the EFL outlined that the season was set to finish with the play-off final on or around the 30th of July.

With some player contracts expiring at the end of June and many loans expiring at the end of May, the extended season could prove an issue for some clubs but it appears the Baggies may not be as badly effected.

In a Q&A with The Athletic, Madeley revealed calmed fears over the short-term futures of both Diangana and Robinson.

He said: “Loan players should be fine. Diangana and Robinson are technically on ‘window-to-window’ loans and, as the start of the window has been delayed, they are still West Brom players as it stands.”

Diangana joined the Baggies on a season-long loan from West Ham United on August deadline day and despite missing much of the campaign due to injury, has added five goals and six assists for the club so far.

Robinson made the switch from Sheffield United in January, joining on loan until the end of the season, and gas grabbed two goals and one assist in his eight appearances so far.

The Verdict

Madeley’s update is fantastic news for West Brom as it seems to indicate that both Diangana and Robinson will be with them until the end of the season.

With the Championship set to return on the 20th of June, Slaven Bilic will want to do everything he can to ensure the Baggies finish in the automatic promotion places.

With that in mind, having the attacking duo available to him will be a big boost.