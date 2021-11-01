Update emerges on short-term future of Millwall loanee

Hartlepool United are optimistic that Millwall loanee Tyler Burey will rejoin them in the next few weeks, according to manager Dave Challinor.

The 20-year-old joined on loan from the south London club in the summer and made an impressive start to life in the North East – scoring three times and adding one assist in his first five League Two games.

However, a hamstring tear has kept him sidelined since September and saw him return to his parent club.

Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, Challinor revealed that Burey has been back on the grass for a few weeks already and that they’re optimistic he will rejoin them at some point in November.

He said: “We’ve been in touch with Millwall and we’re hoping Tyler can be with us in the next couple of weeks.

“We’ve spoken to them and they said he can be back with us at the start of November.

“He’d still then probably be two, three even four weeks away from potentially playing but certainly by the end of November I’d hope he’s potentially another one we could have back with us. Fingers crossed there are no setbacks.

“He’s been out on the grass since the second week in October, every other day building up that strength and that resistance and building his top speed in terms of how you load that hamstring.

“Hopefully in the not too distant future he’ll be back with us because the impact he had at the start of the season was fantastic so if we can bring him back into a team that has all of a sudden found their goal-scoring mojo a little bit, he’ll be a huge addition.”

Hartlepool have been hugely impressive in the last month or so, winning four of their seven games in all competitions since the start of October and the return of Burey to action would be a further boost for them.

His future beyond the end of 2021 remains unclear, however, as his loan deal is only set to run until the start of January.

Have each of these 24 ex-Millwall academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 1) Has Marvin Elliott ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

The Verdict

This looks like good news for all involved.

Burey had made a fantastic start to life at Hartlepool before suffering his injury and will no doubt be desperate to get back involved with the League Two club.

Readding a player of his quality to Challinor’s squad should be a boost for them amid what has already been a fantastic start to the season.

Millwall, meanwhile, will want to see the 20-year-old return to playing regular football as that will be best for his development.

It’s going to be interesting to see how things pan out but you feel it’s likely he’ll be sent out on loan again in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign but it may not be back to Hartlepool.