Update emerges on Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer pursuit of Mallik Wilks from Hull City

Darren Moore has been hard at work this summer with the intention of strengthening his Sheffield Wednesday team in preparation for the season ahead.

Wednesday had a good season last year although missing out on promotion in the play-off semi-finals has shown the boss that there’s still some work to be done in order to reach their aims.

There have been a number of strong additions at Hillsborough so far this summer but one person the club have been keen on for a while is Hull City’s Mallik Wilks.

The 23-year-old struggled for game time with the Tigers last season as he made 20 appearances and scored three times in those games.

Therefore, the Owls put forward an offer this summer reported to be £200,000 but Hull rejected the offer.

According to Yorkshire Live, the Tigers have got their own valuation of the player which is a six figure bid but a rather hefty one.

However, with the 23-year-old about the enter the last year of his contract at the MKM Stadium, Darren Moore’s side are reluctant to pay too much.

Wilks is thought to be keen on the move to Hillsborough himself although it was recently reported by Hull Live that due to the high valuation, the sides couldn’t reach an agreeable deal meaning the striker looked as though he could be staying put.

This has only been reinforced now as Yorkshire Live have reported that Wednesday are now considering looking elsewhere for attacking reinforcements this summer thus ending their interest in Wilks.

As the season edges closer we will be able to see whether either club is willing to move on their stance over the deal but Moore has already admitted that the season can creep up on you meaning he may be eager to move on and get someone different in.

The Verdict:

This is surely a bit of a frustrating one for Moore and Wilks particularly because they are both eager to get this deal done whilst Hull are also happy to let him leave.

However, it is clear the price is the issue on this one. You can understand why Wednesday are not prepared to pay too much with only a year left on his contract at Hull and the Tigers should avoid pushing a price too high because this could lead them to lose him for nothing next summer instead.

Moore is clearly keen to bring someone in to add to the attacking department and he now wants to make that move sooner rather than later.

Therefore, Hull may need to make a decision now whether they would be willing to lower their prices otherwise we could see Wilks fighting for a place in Shota Arveladze’s side next season.