Update emerges on Sheffield Wednesday’s stance on Garry Monk

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk is not under pressure from the Yorkshire club despite their shaky finish to the 2019/20 campaign, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

The Owls were beaten 2-1 by Middlesbrough on the final day of the season, meaning they finished 16th in the Championship table.

Monk took charge of Wednesday back in September and had the side competing for a top-six place in December but they won just four of their last 23 league games – a run that resigned them to a bottom-half finish.

The Yorkshire club are currently awaiting the result of a pending EFL charge but even so, they will likely be focussing on their preparations for the 2020/21 Championship campaign.

It appears Monk will be at the helm for that and that the 41-year-old coach’s job is not under threat at Hillsborough.

On Twitter, Nixon revealed that for the time being the Wednesday coach is not under pressure.

Monk isn’t under pressure. For now. https://t.co/kqXfJLQU8i — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 24, 2020

It looks set to be a busy summer for the Owls and Monk, with some squad rebuilding needed at the club after a significant number of players saw their contracts expire at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Verdict

Given the rebuilding process that it appears Wednesday are about to start, it is perhaps no surprise that Monk’s job is safe at the moment.

The Yorkshire club need to put some faith in him moving forward if this longer-term project they are facing will work.

Monk’s first season in charge has finished frustratingly but there were some positive signs and he’ll be hoping to build on that moving forward.

Given he arrived at Hillsborough during last season, it seems only fair to give him at least a summer transfer window to shape his squad before full judgments are made.

That said, if next season starts badly you feel it won’t be long before the pressure starts to build.