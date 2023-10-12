Sheffield Wednesday's Xisco Munoz experiment, coupled with the nature of their summer recruitment, was only ever seemingly going to end one way - and it ended exactly how many may have predicted.

Munoz was never going to have an easy job of things after replacing a relatively popular manager over the summer in the form of Darren Moore, with the reasoning for his exit just three weeks after the Owls' League One play-off final win over Barnsley disputed by both himself and Dejphon Chansiri - Wednesday's owner.

Wednesday have been poor though in the opening stages of the season, and after 11 matches they sit rock bottom of the Championship standings with just three points to their name.

10 of those matches were managed by Munoz and after picking up just two points, the Spaniard had to go - meaning Chansiri is now looking for yet a new manager or head coach.

What is the latest on Sheffield Wednesday's search for Xisco Munoz's successor?

It has been over a week now since the announcement was made that Munoz was being sacked by Wednesday after just three months in the job, with it being very clear that something needed to change to arrest the current slide.

And after losing out on the job to Munoz in the first place over the summer, Danny Rohl has been back in contract with Chansiri in regards to potentially taking charge of the Owls.

It was reported by Alan Nixon of The Sun over the weekend that after positive talks, 34-year-old Rohl was set to be appointed as the new head coach at Hillsborough.

Over four days later though and there is still no word officially on Munoz's replacement, and with an international break currently taking place it perhaps would have been ideal for the new man to be in charge by now.

And per an update from the Sheffield Star, negotiations between Rohl and Chansiri are yet to be completed, with talks still ongoing in regards to the potential arrival in South Yorkshire of the ex-Germany assistant coach.

There is a plan though to have Rohl in position by the time Wednesday face Watford next Saturday, but negotiations need to finish and administration work needs to be finalised before anything happens.

Why Danny Rohl?

Wednesday are set to make a risky appointment once more with Rohl, who has never been the head coach of a club.

However, the fact he has been a highly-rated assistant at RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Southampton and for Germany suggests that there is something to like about the 34-year-old.

It could go one of two ways though - either Rohl's coaching abilities bring the best out of Wednesday's current crop of players, much like Kieran McKenna has done with Ipswich Town, or his style will not work at Hillsborough and the Owls will be left struggling.

And whilst this time around it may have been more beneficial to go with someone who has more knowledge of the English game and especially the EFL, Chansiri is set to go his own way once again if a deal for Rohl is completed - we will just have to wait and see if he is successful.