Update emerges on Sheffield Wednesday’s managerial chase

Sheffield Wednesday are not actively looking to appoint a new full-time manager, according to the Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The Owls haven’t yet named a replacement for Tony Pulis, who was sacked in late-December with Wednesday sitting three points from Championship safety.

Since Pulis’ departure, former Under-23s manager Neil Thompson has been in temporary charge.

And whilst the Owls remain in the bottom-three heading into their game with Brentford tonight, Thompson has made a significant impact during his short period in the dugout – with Wednesday three points from safety, although they’ve suffered three defeats in their previous four matches.

Were each of these 20 former Sheffield Wednesday players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Mark Beevers Right Left

With that in mind, Nixon confirmed that Wednesday aren’t currently looking to appoint a permanent manager – with Thompson still on course to remain as interim boss for the remainder of the campaign.

You never know with the owner. But not just now. https://t.co/fDvcaaqc7I — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 24, 2021

The Verdict

Whilst Thompson is inexperienced, I completely understand this approach from Sheffield Wednesday.

Dejphon Chansiri has already sacked two managers in Garry Monk and Pulis this season, and clearly doesn’t want to appoint another name and then run the risk of the campaign ending up in relegation.

With that in mind, and Thompson already proving himself over the previous two months, perhaps keeping him in charge for the remainder of the season and Chansiri assessing his options in the summer is a sensible move.