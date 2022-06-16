Update emerges on Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in Hull City man

Sheffield Wednesday remain interested in luring Hull City forward Mallik Wilks to Hillsborough but are focusing on the free-agent market as well, according to an update from Yorkshire Live reporter Dom Howson.

The 23-year-old had his contract extended by a further year last month with the Tigers taking up their option on his current terms – but he’s unlikely to be a huge part of Shota Arveladze’s plans at the MKM Stadium with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh set to arrive permanently and the Georgian seemingly preferring other options.

Yorkshire Live’s Howson even believes he’s surplus to requirements in East Yorkshire, potentially enabling the Owls to lure him to the third tier with Darren Moore’s side previously reported to have been interested in securing his signature.

They received a boost when it was revealed former boss Grant McCann wasn’t interested in taking him to Peterborough United despite playing him alongside Josh Magennis during the 2021/22 season as a regular starter.

However, Birmingham City are believed to be in the frame to recruit him and could potentially win this race if they pursue a move with Lee Bowyer’s side able to offer him football in the second tier.

A bid isn’t reported to have been submitted at this stage though – and Wednesday remain in the race to sign the 23-year-old who scored three goals in 20 Championship appearances last term.

With the Tigers likely to demand a fee for him, it’s currently unclear whether they will make a formal offer for his services with the Owls currently taking an in-depth look at free agents as well.

The Verdict:

Although his goalscoring record last season isn’t that impressive, the fact he managed to record 19 goals and eight assists in the third tier during 2020/21 is a good sign and that could bode well for Moore’s side who will be desperate to get back to the second tier at the first time of asking.

Also playing in a partnership alongside Magennis, that could make Wilks’ adaptation to life in South Yorkshire a lot smoother with a 3-5-2 formation often being played by Moore who enjoyed success with this system at times.

It’s a formation he should look to stick with too – because the likes of Barry Bannan and George Byers are given the license to get into more advanced positions and can both contribute going forward.

It also enables Lee Gregory to have a partner up top, taking the pressure off the ex-Derby County forward to be their main talisman with their wing-backs able to get forward and be a threat as well.

Wilks would certainly provide them with more attacking firepower and you just feel he’s the type of player the Owls were missing last term – because Florian Kamberi didn’t get in and amongst the goals enough to fire Wednesday to promotion.

Saido Berahino may have been a goalscoring threat – but having someone else who can get into double figures will be useful for the Owls.