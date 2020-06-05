Update emerges on Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in Charlton’s Lyle Taylor

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly not looking at signing Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor when he becomes a free agent this summer.

Taylor has been caught up in controversy over the past week as he has refused to play any further part for Charlton once the season gets back underway.

The 30-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the month and is thought to be concerned about picking up an injury that may endanger a potential “life-changing move”.

The striker’s future remains unclear but Wednesday are one of a number of clubs that have been linked with a potential move.

However, according to Yorkshire Live, Taylor is not someone that the Owls are looking at this summer, despite the likelihood that the Yorkshire club will look to revamp their forward line in the upcoming window.

The 30-year-old has been Charlton’s star man since arriving from Wimbledon in 2018.

He fired them to League One promotion last season, grabbing 24 goals and 11 assists, and has added some vital goals this term despite being hampered by injuries.

Wednesday could be set to lose their number nine as well this summer as Steven Fletcher’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the month.

The Verdict

The Owls will surely need some more firepower to their forward line this season, with a number of players set to leave the club, but it looks as though Taylor is not someone that they will be targeting.

The 30-year-old has shown his quality at Charlton and would certainly have improved Garry Monk’s options, though you’d question whether it’s a move he would’ve been interested in.

It is going to be very interesting to see what business is done by the Owls concerning strikers in the summer and whether they manage to hold onto Fletcher.