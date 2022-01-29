Update emerges on Sheffield United’s transfer pursuit of Liverpool player

Play-off hopefuls Sheffield United will ask Liverpool to keep them informed about the availability of centre-back Rhys Williams for the remaining stages of this month, according to The Star.

The Blades’ manager Paul Heckingbottom has openly admitted that a central defender is at the top of his wishlist during this window, with the second-tier side reverting to a back three in recent months and lacking depth in this position.

Two targets that have emerged are Liverpool duo Williams and Nat Phillips, although the Blades have acknowledged that the former is probably the more realistic target with the latter attracting interest from numerous Premier League clubs.

Williams, on the other hand, endured an underwhelming spell with Swansea City during the first half of the 2021/22 campaign and with his appearances under Russell Martin being limited, he was recalled by Jurgen Klopp’s men earlier this month with the view to sending him out on another loan.

Heckingbottom’s men and Championship rivals Reading are two sides thought to be interested in a temporary deal for the 20-year-old, as the young defender looks to kickstart his season elsewhere with appearances at Anfield looking set to be limited if he remains on Merseyside.

This reported interest has been reiterated by the Sheffield Star, who believe United will continue to keep tabs on the centre-back as they look to bolster their backline, though he looks set to remain at the club if teammate Phillips makes the move away.

The Verdict:

It’s wise for the Blades to keep their options open on the youngster, but it would probably be good for them to pursue other targets as well to give themselves the very best chance of strengthening their central defence before Monday’s deadline.

Again, the club’s board can be criticised for acting too late to address what was already known to be a weak area quite some time ago. The likes of John Egan and Chris Basham provide reliability at the heart of their backline, but depth is severely lacking and could prove costly.

A few injuries in this position will either force Heckingbottom to play the likes of Enda Stevens or Jayden Bogle in an unnatural position in the centre or abandon the back three system altogether.

Considering their current system has paid dividends in elevating them up the second-tier table, opting for the latter may prove to be a disaster and the former isn’t exactly ideal, potentially derailing their season completely.

And at this stage, it sounds unlikely that Williams will be moving, so the Blades will need to have multiple irons in the fire as the deadline approaches.