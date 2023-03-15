Update emerges on Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye’s contract situation

There are still “little signs” that progress has been made in Sheffield United’s quest to get Iliman Ndiaye tied down to a new contract, according to The Star.

The Senegal international has been in fine form this term, recording 12 goals and eight assists in 40 competitive appearances with the forward proving to be a reliable figure throughout the campaign.

Although this has benefitted the Blades’ cause, they could become victims of this success in the summer with the player yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms at Bramall Lane and several clubs now believing to be taking an interest in him as he continues to shine for United.

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Nick Montgomery has made how many appearances for Sheffield United? 392 397

Scouts from Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham have reportedly been keeping an eye on the 23-year-old in recent weeks ahead of a potential approach during the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, it could take as little as £10m to lure him away from South Yorkshire and that is likely to be because of his contract situation, with his current deal expiring next year.

And unfortunately for the Blades, The Star believes his representatives haven’t been willing to come to the negotiating table just yet, though United are unable to tie players down to new deals anyway at this stage due to their embargo.

The Verdict:

Even if they were able to offer out new deals, it would have been difficult to have seen the 23-year-old agreeing fresh terms.

Not only is he the subject of interest from Premier League sides – but there are also no guarantees that the Blades will win promotion with Middlesbrough on their tails.

Michael Carrick’s side may have dropped points last night with Boro arguably lucky to come away with a draw against Stoke City – but it has already been shown that there are plenty of twists and turns in the automatic promotion race.

And unless they can capitalise on Boro’s setback by taking all three points against Sunderland tonight, then they will remain under a huge amount of pressure so there can’t afford to be any complacency.

At this stage, it makes sense for Ndiaye to wait until the summer, weigh up his options and then make a decision. He could potentially continue to run down his contract beyond the summer, so United need to consider whether it would be worth selling him when the next transfer window comes around.