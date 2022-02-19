Update emerges on Sheffield United player’s status following transfer decision

Sheffield United midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly will not lose work permit points for remaining at Belgian top-tier side Beerschot for the remainder of the season, according to Yorkshire Live reporter Nathan Hemmingham.

The 21-year-old first arrived at Bramall Lane back in September 2020. The midfielder was immediately sending him on loan to Belgium for three seasons, with then-manager Chris Wilder already having the likes of Sander Berge, John Lundstram, John Fleck and Oliver Norwood at his disposal.

Despite recording a reasonably impressive five goals in 22 league appearances last term, he still looked to be surplus to requirements if he had been recalled with Lundstram leaving the club on the expiration of his contract but Conor Hourihane and Adlene Guedioura arriving in his place.

Although Algerian Guedioura has since left the club, the emergence of Iliman Ndiaye as an option in the advanced midfield area alongside Morgan Gibbs-White may have persuaded current boss Paul Heckingbottom to opt against bringing him back to South Yorkshire.

The possibility of recalling him was discussed by the 44-year-old last month – but he now looks set to stay put for the remainder of the season before finally being summoned by the Blades’ manager in the summer.

There were concerns about whether Coulibaly would be eligible to play for United in the future considering work permit rules – but Yorkshire Live journalist Hemmingham has revealed he’s in line to play a part for the Championship club next season on one condition.

He said: “No, I don’t believe that’s the case (regarding Coulibaly losing work permit points if he’s relegated with Beerschot at the end of the season).

“As I understand it, he has already qualified for his visa, but only loses those points if he actually registers for Beerschot next season in the second tier.

“So providing United bring him back at the end of the season, which Paul (Heckingbottom) said they will be doing, his points aren’t affected by Beerschot getting relegated.”

The Verdict:

At 21, there should still be plenty of room for Coulibaly to grow and improve if he does return to South Yorkshire in the summer, and it will take a bit of time for him to become accustomed to life in England.

It will be interesting to see where he fits in though if all of the Blades’ current midfield options remain at the club, though you would have to question Berge’s future if they were to remain in the Championship considering his talent and the wage he’s likely to be on.

United seem to be quite conservative in their spending and if there’s an opportunity to get him off the books, potentially enabling Heckingbottom to make a few signings as a result, then it’s one the club’s board are likely to take.

There are no guarantees Hourihane will sign for the club permanently either, so that could open up another gap for Coulibaly to exploit if he can maximise his performance levels to a standard where he can be a first-team regular for United.

If he can be a viable option next season, he could end up being like a new signing and considering the lack of exciting additions to have happened in the past 12 months, this may be the boost they need if they continue to hold back on spending big.