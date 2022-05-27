Update emerges on Sheffield United defender’s international allegiances

Sheffield United wing-back George Baldock has decided he will represent the Greek national team on the international stage, as per a report from The Athletic.

The report states that the country’s national team are eager in getting him involved following his Greek citizenship being approved.

The 29-year-old, who was born and raised in England, is eligible to represent Greece through his maternal grandmother, with the international clearance process already being completed.

The remaining step before Baldock officially becomes available for selection is for the Greek FA to confirm his place in the squad.

Baldock, who has been an important part at Sheffield United over the last few seasons, appeared 25 times in the league for the Blades last time out, during a season where injuries hindered his progress.

Greece will not take part in the World Cup in Qatar at the end of this year.

The verdict

It is set to be an exciting adventure for Baldock, and whilst his Greek side will not be in the World Cup, there will be plenty of opportunities coming his way with the national side.

The relentless, attack-minded wing-back could add real value to his soon-to-be national team, as it remains to be seen how big of a part he can play in the near future.

Offering defensive abilities in abidance, Baldock ticks a lot of boxes at Championship level, so it will be interesting if they can be transferred across into international football with the same impact.

Baldock is now one of several English-born players in the Championship who will be reporting for international duty elsewhere in the future.