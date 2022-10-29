Update emerges on Sheffield United and Brighton’s transfer agreement for Reda Khadra

Sheffield United did negotiate a permanent option in Reda Khadra’s loan deal but that option may be as binding as initially suggested, according to an update from The Star.

The Germany youth international has endured a mixed time at Bramall Lane since his arrival in the summer, scoring a late winner against Swansea City back in September but failing to make a major impact other than that.

Not even being brought off the bench during some games, he has only had a very limited chance to impress on some occasions when he has been brought on. This is a real shame for the 21-year-old who contributed heavily to Blackburn Rovers’ top-half finish last season.

However, he still has 30 league games to impress as well as FA Cup games, with the Blades taking on current strugglers West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns later today.

At this stage though, it doesn’t seem like a permanent agreement at the end of the season would be ideal for either the player or Paul Heckingbottom’s men.

And The Star understands their “option to purchase” the 21-year-old may not be as binding as first thought, meaning there could be a good chance he returns to the Amex Stadium at the end of this season.

The Verdict:

This is probably good news for both United and Khadra at this stage – because things haven’t worked out up to this point – though it may be too early to make a big judgement on his time in South Yorkshire.

One thing that will be concerning for the German is the fact others can operate in an advanced midfield role, including James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye with Sander Berge also able to play there when he returns from his injury.

And there’s every chance Heckingbottom will want to play two up top at many points during the season to try and keep pressure on opposition defences – and they have the option to operate with two considering they have Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Ndiaye and Daniel Jebbison at their disposal.

Not only do they have those four – but they may also have the opportunity to strengthen this area further during the January transfer window – so this should be a warning for the former Borussia Dortmund player.

He has proved his worth in this division though and that’s why Heckingbottom will always have him in mind, so there’s every chance he could turn things around before the end of the season.