Update emerges on several West Brom players ahead of Barnsley clash

West Bromwich Albion are unlikely to remain without Semi Ajayi, Matt Clarke, Cedric Kipre and Conor Townsend for Friday evening’s trip to Barnsley, according to the Express and Star.

All four tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of last weekend’s match against Reading, leaving Valerien Ismael’s men with a severe shortage of defenders going into the game against the Royals, though they were able to claim a narrow 1-0 victory and all three points at The Hawthorns.

Nonetheless, this latest news comes as a severe blow for Albion in their quest to sustain their pressure on AFC Bournemouth and Fulham, with Clarke, Kipre and Townsend all starting away at Coventry City earlier in the month and proving to be key figures this term.

Brighton and Hove Albion man Clarke and left wing-back Townsend were always expected to be regular starters for the Baggies this season, but in the absence of Dara O’Shea and Kean Bryan, Kipre has also become an important player at the heart of defence as manager Ismael continues to persist with his 3-4-3 system.

But he now looks set to miss another game, with the second-tier side set to travel up to South Yorkshire on Thursday and none of the quartet are set to be out of isolation at this point.

Although two of the four are reported to be free from these restrictions on Friday when their quarantine period ends, the Express and Star believe they haven’t trained as they continue to recover from the virus.

With this, they are not likely to be in Frenchman Ismael’s plans going into their upcoming tie against his former side, with ex-Tykes captain Alex Mowatt also set to return to his old stomping ground.

The Verdict:

It looks as though Jake Livermore and Adam Reach will be filling in once again alongside Kyle Bartley in central defence – and in fairness to them – the duo did superbly well against Reading as they looked assured at the back.

They may not have had a huge amount of work to do, but they did have to deal with Andy Carroll and they only looked like conceding once or twice, with the best chance for last weekend’s visitors falling for Tom Dele-Bashiru.

Not only did Livermore and Reach do a good job, but Taylor Gardner-Hickman impressed once again and as a teenager that has never let the promotion chasers down whenever he’s played, they should be confident in his ability to deliver another sparkling performance.

He has been superb in Albion’s last two league games – and with Jayson Molumby returning from suspension against Reading to compensate for a lack of midfield options and Livermore having to move into defence – they will still be favourites to win all three points against Poya Asbaghi’s men providing there aren’t any other Covid cases or injuries.

With West Brom not scheduled to play again after Friday until the 27th, that should give all four Covid absentees the opportunity to train and be involved in that game against Derby. Their health must come first though, so all you can do at this stage is wish them all the very best as they continue their recovery.