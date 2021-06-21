Update emerges on Scott Parker’s Fulham future as Bournemouth circle

The end could be in sight for Scott Parker at Fulham, with the two parties in the process of terminating the 40-year-old’s contract, according to Sky Sports.

And it’s believed that Parker has already put together a team of staff to move to the Cottagers’ league rivals for the 2021-22 season in AFC Bournemouth, where he will end up replacing Jonathan Woodgate.

It was reported last week that the Cherries will wait until Parker has had his departure from Fulham confirmed before making a move due to the fact that they would not have to pay compensation for the former England international.

Parker is now in the ‘final stages’ of having his deal at Craven Cottage terminated after he was unable to keep the club in the Premier League for a second consecutive season.

He was contracted to Fulham until 2023 but there has been rumours of unrest between the manager and the hierarchy, with Parker even firing shots at director of football and son of owner Shahid Khan – Tony – after the American aired private details of transfer deals.

The Verdict

Parker is set to jump ship to a side that may lose some big players this summer after failing to come through the Championship play-offs this past season.

The likes of Arnaut Danjuma and Philip Billing are attracting Premier League interest so Parker may be walking into a bit of a rebuild job at Dean Court, but you’d still expect him to be right up there at the top end of the table at the end of the season.

You’d also think though that Fulham will be up there as well, so Parker can only be wanting to switch for personal reasons especially when you factor in that Fulham will likely spend decent money this summer.

It’s a bit of a gamble on Parker’s end but he already has experience of promotion from the Championship – he will be confident of doing the same with the Cherries.