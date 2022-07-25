Update emerges on Sander Berge’s Sheffield United future amid Premier League interest

Following a strong season last year, Sander Berge has been subject of a fair amount of interest throughout the summer transfer window so far.

There was already reported interest in the 24-year-old last summer from Arsenal, whilst Leeds United have been linked to the player this summer.

The Athletic has now reported that there is interest from two Premier League clubs in the midfielder, who currently remains under contract at Bramall Lane until 2024.

Furthermore the report states that if a bid of around £22million comes in for him, the same price Sheffield United initially paid for the player, the board would then not stand in his way of making a move.

Berge is said to have a release clause of £35million meaning Sheffield United would be willing to go for a lower offer.

Heckingbottom has previously spoken about the player’s situation at the club stating he is not keen to let him go and the 24-year-old is happy at the club.

It’s yet to be seen whether the interested Premier League sides will be willing to make a bid for the midfielder, especially at the price he’s been valued at, but you can understand why fans may feel nervous as the transfer window continues.

The Verdict:

This is a tough one for the Blades. As there is top flight interest, you have to be realistic about your chances as a club and £22million is a fair bit of money for them. However, they also have to consider whether they could get a replacement in with that money and if they would be a better option.

With Berge under contract with the club for another two years, United are under no pressure to sell this summer and therefore it feels as though doing so may be the wrong decision for the club given where they currently are.

Heckingbottom is hoping he can guide his side towards a push for promotion next season and Berge would certainly have a large part to play in that side. Therefore, if they can keep hold of him for another year and see if he can impact their chances, this could be beneficial for them.