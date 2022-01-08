Update emerges on Ryan Hedges’ Aberdeen future amid Blackburn Rovers approach

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has admitted winger Ryan Hedges is likely to leave Pittodrie despite the Dons making him an ‘unbelievable’ contract offer, making this revelation to the Daily Record.

As per Sky Sports (7/1, 4:26pm), Championship side Blackburn Rovers have entered negotiations with the 26-year-old regarding a potential pre-contract agreement for his services, with the Welshman’s contract north of the border expiring at the end of the campaign.

With this potential deal in the pipeline, Tony Mowbray’s men could be about to recruit him for free with the Lancashire outfit thought to be long-term admirers of him.

The current promotion chasers reportedly launched a £250,000 bid back in August in an attempt to lure him to England, but that was rejected by the Scottish Premiership side who have been fighting tooth and nail to tie down one of their most valuable assets to fresh terms.

Despite their efforts though, they look to be in vain and there has been no shortage of interest in his signature from teams across the English second tier, with Middlesbrough and Cardiff City previously reported to have been in the race.

But with Mick McCarthy leaving the Bluebirds and new Boro boss Chris Wilder operating without advanced wingers, it’s Blackburn who have seemingly taken the initiative and they have been provided with a boost by Aberdeen boss Glass who has admitted Hedges is likely to depart.

The 45-year-old said: “Ryan is still here. He’s been made an unbelievable offer by the club to stay here.

“At the moment, he’s not looking to sign it and, with this length of time on his contract, he’s well within his rights to seek what’s out there for him.

“It looks like he won’t be here. It’s whether that’s in the summer or January, or he comes back and says ‘you know what, there’s nothing out there that I like better than being here.’

“That will either resolve itself in January or before the summer.”

The Verdict:

Yet again, Blackburn are recruiting in a shrewd manner with the limited budget they have at their disposal, and this is another player they could potentially make a big profit on if he proves to be a big success at Ewood Park.

The deal may not be over the line yet, but they are able to offer more generous terms to him because of the fact they won’t have to pay a fee to recruit him, so it may be a surprise to some people if this move collapses.

Hedges has also plied his trade in England before and was born in the country, so he would have no trouble settling into life in Blackburn if he was to make this move. This makes this potential signing a low-risk one that they should continue pursuing.

The future of Ben Brereton Diaz is also uncertain with Reda Khadra likely to return to Brighton and Hove Albion on the expiration of his loan spell, so having another attacking option can only be a plus for Blackburn with Sam Gallagher committing his long-term future to the club on New Years’ Day.

A centre-forward may be on their list next though considering Adam Armstrong’s departure in the summer – because there are no guarantees Brereton Diaz will be able to maintain his remarkable form for the remainder of the campaign.