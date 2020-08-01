Update emerges on Rhian Brewster’s Swansea City future ahead of Liverpool return

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is keen on extending his loan spell at Swansea City after proving to be a revelation during the second half of the Championship season, according to BBC Sport.

Brewster joined the Liberty Stadium outfit in January on an initial loan deal until the end of the current campaign, and the 20-year-old frontman netted an impressive 11 goals during his 22 appearances for the Swans as they reached the play-offs.

The Liverpool striker was an instrumental figure in helping Steve Cooper’s men seal their spot in the top six, with Brewster scoring his last goal of the loan spell during Swansea’s 3-2 aggregate defeat against Brentford in the play-off semi-final.

This was due to be the final match of Brewster’s memorable stint at the Welsh club, but reports are now emerging which suggest the England Under-21 international wants to settle terms on a potential second loan spell with the Swans.

The report also claims that Brewster’s parent club Liverpool have indicated there is potential to spend next season at the Liberty, with Swans boss Cooper having alluded to positive talks which have already taken place between the two clubs.

“We have a very good relationship with Liverpool and we have spoken openly about the idea of continuing the loan,” Cooper told BBC Sport.

“They have been positive with the conversations but in the end they will decide what they want to do.”

However, early signs suggest Swansea could face Premier League competition when battling to seal Brewster’s return to SA1, with it having been reported by The Sun that Sheffield United are also in the mix to land the 11-goal forward.

The Verdict

There can be little doubt that Brewster was one of the key driving forces behind Swansea’s play-off push, with the forward having proved particularly effective since the Championship restart by netting seven goals in 11 appearances.

Many Swansea fans would have thought they had seen the last of Brewster in their club’s shirt following the play-off defeat, but this recent update represents an encouraging start to the Welsh side’s transfer business as they look to extend his stay.

Another loan move to South Wales could prove further beneficial for Brewster given he would be the club’s undisputed leading striker, but there is certainly a chance that Liverpool will decide they want the 20-year-old to play top-flight football next season.