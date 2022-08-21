Update emerges on Reading’s pursuit of transfer agreement with Chelsea

Reading are indeed to keen to re-sign left-back Baba Rahman from Chelsea, a report from The Reading Chronicle has revealed.

Rahman spent last season at Reading on loan from Chelsea, making 29 appearances in all competitions for the Royals.

The left-back has struggled to establish himself at first-team level at Stamford Bridge so far, with that stint at Reading one of a number of loan spells he has had since joining the Blues.

Now it seems as though another move away for Rahman could be on the cards for the coming camaign.

According to this latest update, there is a genuine interest from Reading in signing Rahman again, with rumours of interest in a move having circled throughout the summer.

With Reading requiring EFL clearnace to complete signings, it is thought that the club will need to sell before they can bring a player in, with George Puscas’ anticipated move to Serie B side Genoa potentially set to open the door for this move to happen.

So far this summer, Reading have signed nine new first-team player. Tom Ince, Dean Bouzanis, Shane Long, Sam Hutchinson, Nesta Guiness-Walker, Tyrese Fornah, Joe Lumley, Jeff Hendrick and Mamadou Loum all joining the Royals.

The Verdict

It does feel as though a fresh deal for Rahman would be a good piece of business for Reading to get done.

As things stand, Guiness-Walker is the only natural left-back in the club’s first-team squad, so they could certainly benefit from some extra depth in that position.

Bringing in Rahman would ensure they do that, and the fact that he knows both the club and division means he could settle back in quickly and effectively at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

With that in mind, the fact that Puscas’ departure could open the door for more signings such as this, could make for an exciting end to the transfer window for the Royals.