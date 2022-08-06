Update emerges on Reading FC’s transfer pursuit of Chelsea youngster amid Naby Sarr difficulties

Reading are “very close” to striking a loan deal for Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson but they may need to offload players before bringing him in, according to an update from the Chelsea Loan Army Twitter account.

The 18-year-old was linked with a move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium earlier in the summer when he was at Arsenal – but his permanent switch to Chelsea last month put this potential agreement in doubt.

However, Thomas Tuchel’s side and the Royals have enjoyed a productive relationship in recent times with Danny Drinkwater and Baba Rahman both arriving from Stamford Bridge on temporary deals last term.

The Athletic journalist Simon Johnson reported earlier this week that Hutchinson was on the verge of sealing a move to Berkshire – but little else has happened since in terms of incomings.

According to Courtney Friday, this is because they will need to offload a high earner before bringing anyone else in, with the Naby Sarr deal currently on hold as well as Hutchinson’s.

In their quest to make room for more additions, the Royals have reportedly engaged in talks with Liam Moore regarding a potential contract termination, with George Puscas another player they will be keen to get off their wage bill.

And because of their current situation, the second-tier outfit are currently weighing up whether they can actually afford to push a deal through for the Chelsea man.

The Verdict:

It would be a shame if they were unable to get this deal over the line because the teenager seems like a real talent and could provide some extra firepower in the final third.

That is something that’s much-needed judging from their performance at Bloomfield Road last weekend – and is a position they need to address regardless of their performance against Blackpool.

John Swift will be extremely difficult to replace and although they have added new players to their side, with Tom Ince re-joining the club permanently, they need more creativity if they are to fill the void the West Brom man has created.

Focusing on the Hutchinson deal itself, it’s surprising this deal hasn’t gone through because Tuchel’s side would probably be prepared to pay 100% of his wages on the condition he gets plenty of game time.

Considering their track record with injuries in recent years and the fact the teenager has real quality, he would be almost certain to win plenty of minutes if he can stay fit himself.