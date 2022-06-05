Update emerges on Reading FC’s potential transfer pursuit of 24 y/o amid Stoke City interest

Championship outfit Reading are unlikely to make a move for free agent winger Sherwin Seedorf during the summer window, according to an update from Berkshire Live.

The 24-year-old has been linked with the Royals in the past and Football Insider claimed last week that Paul Ince’s side and league rivals Stoke City were both weighing up a potential move for the Dutchman.

Most recently plying his trade with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, the winger was released on the expiration of his contract at Fir Park last summer and has been unable to find a new club since, though the Berkshire outfit and the Potters may be about to offer him a lifeline.

The former are in particular need of a wide player with Alen Halilovic and Brandon Barker both departing the Select Car Leasing Stadium this summer, Tom Ince and Tom Dele-Bashiru’s loan spells coming to an end and Junior Hoilett and Femi Azeez out of contract, with the former yet to offered fresh terms.

Despite this need to add more depth and quality in this area, they will be restricted in what they can do during the summer window with the Royals operating within a strict EFL business plan, potentially making free agent Seedorf an ideal addition.

However, Berkshire Live believe a move for the Dutchman is unlikely at this stage, though they have been linked with other players including Andre Gray and Shane Long in their quest to rebuild.

The Verdict:

Considering he hasn’t been in action for a while, this latest update may come as a relief to many of the second-tier side’s supporters who will want to see the club recruit the calibre of players needed to remain in the division.

Some may argue that the club can’t be fussy because of its’ current predicament – but they also can’t afford to bring in players who simply won’t cut the mustard and it would have been a huge gamble to bring the 24-year-old in.

They do need to look at the wing position though – because Ovie Ejaria is clearly better in the middle and doesn’t have the necessary attributes to be an effective winger for Ince’s side – though he could play an instrumental role in the middle.

Unfortunately, the Royals can’t afford to apply too much focus to this position considering the fact they desperately need to strengthen other areas too.

They also need a first-choice goalkeeper, a couple of left-backs, a centre-back or two to give themselves the best chance of improving their defensive record, a right-back if Andy Yiadom leaves, a central midfielder or two depending on Andy Rinomhota and Josh Laurent’s futures, an advanced midfielder to provide competition for Ejaria and a couple of forwards.