Update emerges on rarely-seen player at Stoke City

Stoke City could have another valuable forward option in the reckoning over the next few weeks, with Abdallah Sima stepping up his return from injury as reported by StokeOnTrent Live.

The 20-year-old, who is currently on loan from Brighton, has managed only two league outings for the Potters since his move to the club in the summer. He made one start before suffering an injury that has ruled him out for the majority of the campaign.

He has been struggling to get himself back to match fitness and even returned to his parent club in a bid to try and get himself back into the first-team reckoning at Stoke. After a long wait, his time in the starting picture could be on the cards again, with Michael O’Neill revealing that he could be featuring for their reserve side this week.

He’s already played in one game for them and could have another crack this week, at which point the Potters boss has told StokeOnTrent Live he could be ‘ready to fight for a first-team place.’

Sima has previously only ever played his football in the Czech Republic for Slavia Prague. Despite being a youngster, he managed 15 goal contributions in 21 league games for the side and it prompted Brighton to snap him up.

He’s yet to feature for the Seagulls but they sent him out to the Potters in a bid to try and get him up to scratch with English football and to get him some valuable minutes. It hasn’t gone as planned yet but it looks as though Michael O’Neill is hopeful he could give him some gametime soon.

Speaking about the player, the Stoke boss said: “He’ll play again on Wednesday against Huddersfield, which is important.

“He’s been out a very long time and we have to be realistic with our expectations about him coming back into first team contention. We hope he’ll play 65 or 70 minutes on Wednesday then we’ll have to see if he’s ready to fight for a first team place at that point.”

The Verdict

Abdallah Sima does look a bright young talent and considering what he has already achieved at just 20-years-old, the signs are there that he could get even better.

It might take him some time to get used to English football – and he is already feeling the strain with these injuries he has suffered – but once he adapts he could be a real talent. It’s been a shame to see him sit out for so long too, especially considering how well he may have done in the second tier.

Hopefully though, there might now be time to see him strut his stuff for Stoke before the season comes to a close. The Potters are handling the situation well and if he manages to get through this game in the week, he could find himself back in the first-team squad.

If he can make a good impression when he gets back on the field, it could lead to another move away in the summer – or perhaps a place in the Brighton squad.