Update emerges on QPR’s search for new manager as candidate closes in on contract

Neil Critchley is very close to becoming the new head coach of Queens Park Rangers following a period of negotiations, Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has claimed.

The ex-Blackpool manager has been high on the list of potential replacements for Michael Beale ever since his departure back to Glasgow Rangers looked likely, but as first reported by Football League World on Wednesday evening, the Hoops were in advanced talks with Critchley to make him the new man in the dugout at Loftus Road.

Those negotiations haven’t been concluded as quickly as perhaps the hierarchy and supporters would have liked, leaving under-21’s boss Paul Hall in caretaker charge of the first-team for the visit of Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

However, a breakthrough appears to have been reached and Critchley is close to signing on the dotted line in West London.

14 quiz questions about historic QPR moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 Which club did QPR defeat in the 2014 Championship play-off final? Derby Middlesbrough West Brom

Critchley has only been a number one in senior football for two full seasons, leading Blackpool to promotion from League One in his debut campaign in 2020-21 before consolidating the Seasiders in the Championship with a 16th-placed finish in 2021-22 before moving on to Aston Villa to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant.

The Verdict

It has been an extensive process with quite a few names linked, but Critchley finally appears to be getting the job.

Having worked with Beale before at Liverpool, it should be a seamless transition, even though they perhaps have slightly differing styles of football.

Being one of a select few individuals to hold UEFA’s highest coaching badges though, Critchley is quite rightly highly regarded and in his two seasons as a first-team manager he did quite well with Blackpool.

Of course things can change very quickly in football and nothing is done until it’s done, but it does indeed look like QPR have got their man.