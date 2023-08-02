Highlights QPR is actively pursuing new signings before the transfer deadline and are interested in Nottingham Forest's Steve Cook and Peterborough United's Josh Knight.

Talks are ongoing between QPR and the players' clubs regarding potential transfer deals, according to reports.

Darren Witcoop says to expect one or both to arrive at the club.

With just days until Queens Park Rangers' opening Championship fixture, the club are well and truly active in the transfer market.

At least it seems that way, with Gareth Ainsworth and those at the club clearly keen to try and get some new faces in ahead of the transfer deadline.

The R's travel to face Watford this week, but given there are still plenty of gaps in the side to fill, you would suggest they will do so with a different squad than they will end the month with.

Of course, two players that have previously been linked with moves to Loftus Road are Nottingham Forest's Steve Cook, and Peterborough United's Josh Knight.

What has been said about QPR's interest in Nottingham Forest's Steve Cook and Peterborough's Josh Knight?

With QPR seeking central defenders at present, their interest in Nottingham Forest's Steve Cook only surfaced recently.

Indeed, reports linked Cook with a potential move to Loftus Road late in July, with Sunday Mirror Sports News Editor Darren Witcoop revealing that Cook was one of several centre-backs on QPR's current shortlist.

Just as he linked Cook to QPR, Darren Witcoop was also the journalist to report that the R's were keen on Peterborough United defender Josh Knight.

Neither transfer are yet to materialise, although Witcoop has offered an update on QPR's current interest in the duo.

What is the latest QPR transfer news?

Indeed, according to Darren Witcoop, talks are ongoing between QPR and the player's clubs over the structure of potential transfer deals.

As such, Witcoop says that he expects one, or both players to arrive at the club this summer.

With reports elsewhere suggesting that the club could perhaps lose out on Jack Whatmough due to interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End, landing both Cook and Knight would certainly be a positive twist in this transfer saga.

How long does Steve Cook have left on his Nottingham Forest contract?

Of course, when it comes to any potential deal, in some ways, QPR are at the mercy of the players' respective clubs, with both Steve Cook and Josh Knight contracted to Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United respectively.

In terms of Steve Cook, this is not the case for long, though, with the 32-year-old only tied down at the City Ground until the summer of 2024.

Factor that in to the fact that he only featured 12 times in the Premier League last season and a deal is surely there to be struck for Cook this summer.

How long does Josh Knight have left on his Peterborough United contract?

Similarly to Steve Cook, Josh Knight does not have long left on his current club contract, with his Peterborough United deal only lasting until next summer.

Like with Cook, this could help QPR land Knight if indeed Peterborough are ready to cash in on the 25-year-old.