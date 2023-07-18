Preston North End have been active in the summer transfer window after a quiet start to it, with three new additions in the past week for the Lilywhites.

Mads Frøkjær-Jensen, Duane Holmes and a returning Will Keane have added to the earlier addition of Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay to make Ryan Lowe's squad look a lot stronger in the build-up to the start of the 2023-24 season next month.

North End's business is far from done though as other deals are in the pipeline - an unnamed Premier League left-back has been targeted in a loan deal and terms have been agreed with the club in question, according to LancsLive, with the player now weighing up the move himself.

The other area of the pitch that desperately needs at least one more player though is up-front - Keane has signed on the dotted line for two years but with Emil Riis and Ched Evans still out injured until at least September, the Lilywhites are desperately thin on the ground going into the new campaign.

Naturally, the player that PNE supporters want to see signed is Tom Cannon, who had an explosive stint on loan for the club last season when Everton decided to let him go out on his first stint away from Goodison Park.

Cannon made the transition from mainly under-21's football with the odd outing for the first-team at the Toffees to regular men's football seamlessly, scoring eight times in 20 Championship appearances for PNE - his goals though weren't enough to push Lowe's side into the play-offs at the end of the season.

What is the latest on Preston North End's interest in Tom Cannon?

According to a report from LancsLive, Cannon remains North End's number one transfer target when it comes to strengthening their front-line.

As the Liverpool Echo reported recently, the PNE hierarchy have had two meetings with the Toffees to discuss a potential loan return to Deepdale for the 20-year-old Republic of Ireland youth international, but Sean Dyche is assessing the youngster in pre-season with a lack of forward options himself.

Cannon started against Swiss side Stade Nyonnais last week but spurned some glorious chances in his appearance, but he's set to be given more chances this month by Dyche before his short-term future is decided for good.

Who else is interested in Tom Cannon?

PNE are set to have several rivals battling it out for Cannon's services should he be made available for loan once again.

In May, it was reported that North End's Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers, as well as Swansea City, were both keen on landing Cannon to bolster their own respective front-lines, and there has been recent interest from Sunderland too.

Premier League newboys Luton Town meanwhile are also tracking Cannon ahead of a potential move, with the Hatters in a good position to give Cannon his first chance of regular top flight football.

It's not likely that any decision will be made on his future though for a good few weeks whilst Everton finish off their pre-season commitments and they try to progess in their own incoming business when it comes to strikers.