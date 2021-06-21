Update emerges on Preston North End’s transfer interest in Sheffield Wednesday ace

Preston North End will not be pursuing a deal for Sheffield Wednesday defender Osaze Urhoghide, according to LancsLive.

The same site reported that the Lilywhites were interested in bringing the 20-year-old to Deepdale, with his contract at Hillsborough expiring at the end of this month and there being seemingly no intention of renewing his deal.

Urhoghide, who played 16 times in the Championship for the Owls last season, could have been an option for Frankie McAvoy at centre-back but also at right-back – the latter is a position that the club are seemingly looking to do business in.

But LancsLive say that North End’s interest in Urhoghide hasn’t made it past the enquiry stage and it looks as though Rotherham’s Matthew Olosunde could be the man that is brought in to Deepdale.

There’s still much interest in the man that Sheffield Wednesday signed from AFC Wimbledon in 2019 though, with FLW sources reporting months back that Sporting Lisbon and Club Brugge on the continent were pursuing a move for the youngster, so he is likely to secure himself a home away from Wednesday whether it is in the UK or abroad.

The Verdict

Whilst North End fans may be disappointed to hear that Urhoghide isn’t on the radar anymore, he may not have really fit into the squad anyway.

McAvoy is now inundated with centre-back options to choose from with the returns of Sepp van den Berg and Liam Lindsay, and if Urhoghide was a right-wing-back target then I’m not convinced he would be as effective there.

PNE are better off targeting a more attack-minded full-back for the wing-back role, and Olosunde of Rotherham – or perhaps another under the radar option – could fit the bill more than Urhoghide ever would.