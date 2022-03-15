Update emerges on Preston North End’s potential transfer pursuit of Aston Villa man

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard will want to have a closer look at current loanee Cameron Archer before assessing his future, speaking to Lancs Live.

The 20-year-old has already made a considerable impact during his short time at Deepdale, first arriving from Villa back in January despite Gerrard reported to have been previously keen on keeping hold of him.

Archer featured in numerous matchday squads for the Premier League side prior to his temporary move to Lancashire and even scored a hat-trick against Barrow in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season.

That superb performance wasn’t enough to guarantee him regular games in the first team though and with that, has been allowed to thrive at Deepdale, scoring five goals in 11 Championship appearances.

Performing extremely well alongside fellow forward Emil Riis who has been a different player this season, their displays have helped the Lilywhites to go unbeaten in all but two of their league games in 2022 thus far, with Archer only being at the club for one of those.

Even in that loss against Reading, he managed to get himself on the scoresheet and gave the hosts a real lifeline, but he won’t be re-joining the second-tier side in the early stages of the summer transfer window if manager Lowe’s comments are anything to go by.

The 43-year-old said: “Cam has only just come and Stevie (Gerrard) will want to have a look at him in pre-season – they are their players.

“Ultimately, I would’ve thought that, because of the way they’ve (loan clubs) been with us, if they (current loan players) were available again, we’d take them in a heartbeat.”

The Verdict:

It would be a shame for Preston if they weren’t able to recruit him on an early loan deal because that means he won’t have a full pre-season of football under Lowe, who will want to take the opportunity to implement his playing style further.

However, the fact the forward is already accustomed to life under Preston’s boss and in Lancashire should help to make any move back to Deepdale a reasonably smooth one and this is why they can afford to wait and see whether they can get him back.

The fact Lowe and Gerrard have a close relationship will help that – but not only may it help the Archer situation – but it could also mean more Villa loanees come through the door next season.

The likes of Keinan Davis and Jaden Philogene-Bidace and currently thriving out on loan at Championship rivals Nottingham Forest and Stoke City, reinforcing the talent North End may be able to lure up north if that relationship between the two clubs is maintained.

At the same time though, they can’t rely on that as a big part of their transfer strategy and Lowe certainly won’t be, so there’s a lot to be excited about at Preston right now with a takeover potentially on the horizon too.