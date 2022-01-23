Update emerges on Premier League duo’s pursuit of Blackburn Rovers man

West Ham and Newcastle United will decide this week whether or not to move for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz before the January transfer window closes.

That’s according to a report from The Sunday Express (23/01, p74), who say both clubs have been watching the striker closely in recent weeks.

Brereton Diaz has been in excellent form for Blackburn so far this season, scoring 20 goals to help Tony Mowbray’s side mount an unlikely push for promotion from the Championship.

That has seen the Chilean international linked with several clubs recently, and it seems some are still to decide what stance they will take with regards to a move for the 22-year-old this month.

According to this latest update, both West Ham and Newcastle will decide this week whether or not to push for a move for Brereton Diaz before the current window closes.

It is thought that both clubs watched the striker during Blackburn’s 2-0 defeat at Hull on Wednesday, which ended Rovers’ ten game unbeaten run in the league.

As thing stand, Brereton Diaz has just six months remaining on his current Blackburn contract, although Rovers do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

The Verdict

This could certainly be one worth keeping an eye over the course of the coming week.

Brereton Diaz has been in outstanding form for Rovers this season, and it would be a huge blow to their promotion hopes if he was to leave this month.

But given the financial strength that West Ham and Newcastle possess, they may be able to come up with an offer big enough to put some pressure on Blackburn, when it comes to a decision about the striker’s future.

With Brereton Diaz now away on international duty with Chile until after the window closes, it will be intriguing to see what impact that has on a deal potentially being done, since it is unlikely to make negotiations and a medical easier to do.

Which club did Blackburn sign these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Ben Brereton Diaz? Nottingham Forest Middlesbrough Sheffield United Huddersfield