Update emerges on potential West Brom summer move for West Ham’s Grady Diangana

West Ham United’s £20 million-plus valuation of winger Grady Diangana will prove too much for West Bromwich Albion this summer and his Hawthorn’s return is likely to be on loan if at all, according to a report from The Athletic.

Diangana joined the Baggies last summer on a season-long loan deal and despite being hampered by injuries has been a key attacking force for Slaven Bilic this term.

The 22-year-old has been restricted to just 21 appearances for the Baggies but has provided five goals and six assists, helping them compete at the top of the Championship throughout the campaign.

Diangana looks set to play his part when Albion’s promotion push gets back underway later this month but his future beyond that seems a little more uncertain.

It has been reported previously that West Brom are keen to secure a permanent deal for the winger but, according to The Athletic, the Hammers’ £20 million-plus valuation will prove too much in the summer.

The Baggies will have extra financial might if they’re heading back to the Premier League but it is understood their spending in the upcoming window is likely to be modest by top-flight standards.

The report claims that West Brom’s hopes of having Diangana next term will likely hinge on West Ham escaping relegation this season and whether the East London club feel they can loan him out on the back of their own summer business.

The Verdict

This is likely a frustrating one for the Baggies as Diangana has been fantastic for them this term.

Due to the delay to the season and the current circumstances, it is likely to be an unusual summer transfer window and you feel the Baggies may not be the only club that act conservatively.

You’d imagine Albion will still look for some sort of deal for the winger, as bringing back the 22-year-old in any capacity would represent good business.