Update emerges on potential transfer approach from Scottish club for Wigan Athletic man

Scottish Premiership side Hearts are set to wait until the middle of 2023 to decide on whether or not to try and bring Wigan Athletic striker Stephen Humphrys to the club on a permanent basis, Robbie Neilson has confirmed.

Humphrys arrived at Tynecastle on transfer deadline day in September from the Latics, and that was despite featuring 49 times for Wigan in all competitions last season.

The 25-year-old found himself down the pecking order though at the DW Stadium due to the arrivals of Ashley Fletcher and Nathan Broadhead, so he sought football elsewhere and ended up north of the border.

So far, Humphrys has made 10 appearances for Hearts in all competitions, scoring two goals – one of which was against Fiorentina in the UEFA Conference League – but an ankle injury has kept him out of action since mid-October.

There is a strong chance that Hearts will attempt to convert Humphrys’ loan move into a permanent deal, but manager Neilson has played down any chance of that happening in the upcoming January window.

“It’s the same with all the guys who are on loan or who are coming out of contract. Now isn’t really the time to be discussing that,” Neilson told the Edinburgh News on Humphrys’ situation. “We will concentrate on the games and the January window and then see where we are come February or March.

“It’s something we will probably deal with towards the end of the season. “Stephen has done great for us and he’s here until the summer. “I think he still has some time left on his contract down at Wigan. We are concentrating on recruiting.” The Verdict Even though some of Wigan’s attackers in their current squad are loanees, it still appears relatively slim that Humphrys has a long-term future at the club. He did make two Championship appearances at the start of the season, but the general consensus was that the Latics could do better and they probably have done. There were doubts as to whether Humphrys would be a Championship-standard striker and whilst he never really got the chance to prove it, the general consensus probably is that Wigan made the right choice. When his loan deal comes to an end at the end of the season, Humphrys still has one year remaining on his Wigan contract, so there will have to be some sort of agreement to take him to the Jam Tarts permanently – it shouldn’t be too hard to sort out though if all parties want it.