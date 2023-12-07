Highlights Swansea City have yet to make contact with Notts County manager Luke Williams about potentially replacing Michael Duff.

Williams previously worked at Swansea under their former manager Russell Martin and could be open to returning to the club.

The 42-year-old has achieved success with Notts County, guiding them to promotion last season and currently sitting in sixth place in League Two.

Swansea City have yet to make contact with Notts County manager Luke Williams about the possibility of replacing Michael Duff at the Championship club.

That's according to a report from Wales Online, who have suggested that the 42-year-old could potentially be interested in taking over at the Swansea.com Stadium.

What is the latest on Swansea's managerial situation?

Swansea are currently looking for a new manager, following the sacking of Duff, who had only left Barnsley to take charge of the club, on Monday night.

That decision came in the wake of a run of just one win in their last eight Championship games, that has seen them start to slip back down the Championship table.

It was recently reported that the Swans have seen an approach for Tottenham coach Chris Davies knocked back by the Premier League side, and it seems as though they are yet to move for another potential candidate.

According to this latest update, the club have also yet to make contact with County boss Williams, about the possibility of him returning to Wales to take charge of the club.

The 42-year-old took charge of Notts County back in the summer of 2022, and guided them to promotion from the National League to League Two - after four years out of the Football League - last season.

He has since followed that up by taking the Magpies to sixth place in the current fourth-tier standings, just one point adrift of the automatic promotion places.

However, Williams previously worked at Swansea under their now former manager Russell Martin, and it is suggested that he could potentially be open to a return to the club, as Duff's replacement.

Where are Swansea in the Championship?

Following that recent run of one win in eight that led to the sacking of Duff, the Swans have slipped to 18th place in the current Championship table.

The Swans have taken a total of 21 points from 19 league games this season, leaving them nine adrift of the play-off places, and five clear of the relegation zone.

They are set to begin life without Duff on Saturday afternoon, when they return to action with a trip to The New York Stadium to face a Rotherham United side who currently sit 23rd in the standings.

Swansea City next five fixtures Date Kick-Off Time Opposition Venue 09/12 15:00 Rotherham New York Stadium 12/12 19:45 Stoke bet365 Stadium 16/12 15:00 Middlesbrough Swansea.com Stadium 22/12 19:45 Preston Swansea.com Stadium 26/12 15:00 Southampton St Mary's As of 7th December 2023

Would Williams be a good appointment for Swansea?

It does feel as though Williams could be a good option to take over at Swansea if given the opportunity.

The 42-year-old has done wonders with Notts County, and coped incredibly well with the club making the step up to the Football League this season.

That also suggests that he too, may have what it takes to deal with the challenge of making the step up to the Championship with Swansea, and the fact he already knows the club well could help him to do that as well.

As a result, it does feel as though Williams is certainly one option that the Swans ought to be looking into the possibility of appointing as a replacement for Duff.