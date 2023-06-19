After they tailed off in the race for the Championship play-offs in the final few matches of the 2022-23 season, eyes are on Preston North End and how they recruit this summer in order to try and crack the top six.

They have already made one incoming move in the form of Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay arriving on a season-long loan deal, fixing an area of the pitch at right-back in which they have struggled to acquire a player in since Ryan Lowe arrived as manager in December 2021.

More is needed though, especially in the final third as the Lilywhites will go into pre-season currently with no fit senior strikers on their books with only youth players to rely on.

An interesting link that has emerged in recent weeks from LancsLive is that of Rangers man Scott Wright - the 25-year-old is a winger and Lowe typically does not utilise those in his system as he prefers wing-backs down the flanks.

Who is Scott Wright?

Wright has been at Rangers since February 2021, playing 84 times for the Ibrox outfit and scoring eight goals in all competitions.

The attacker rarely started last season though for the Gers and was mainly utilised as a substitute, and with head coach Mick Beale looking to rebuild his squad for the 2023-24 season, Wright is one of the players that is being allowed to depart this summer.

Wright however still has two years left on his contract until the summer of 2025, but it hasn't stopped PNE being interested in trying to bring him to Deepdale to bolster their squad.

What is the latest on Preston North End's pursuit of Scott Wright?

Whilst they have tried, it looks as though North End will not land Wright this summer.

LancsLive have offered an update and claim that PNE have made two bids for Wright already this summer, and he would appear to be the player that club director Peter Ridsdale was referring to in a recent interview.

However, those offers have been turned down by Rangers and now, North End are set to move onto other targets in a bid to strengthen out wide before the season begins.

Whilst a deal could still potentially be done for Wright as he doesn't appear to have a future at Rangers, the fact that North End have not been able to agree a fee for his services suggest that they won't be coming back and that they will scout whatever else is on the market.