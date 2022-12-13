Update emerges on potential permanent transfer agreement between Norwich City and Galatasaray

It appears highly unlikely that Turkish outfit Galatasaray will be able to secure a permanent transfer deal for Norwich City loanee Milot Rashica, according to Fanatik.

Gala were hoping to be able to bring the Kosovo international to the club on a permanent basis at the end of the 2022-23 season for a cut-price fee of around €5 million, when they originally paid just over €9 million initially to Werder Bremen for his services last summer.

Rashica is reportedly keen on making the move to Turkey on a permanent basis, but the latest update is that Norwich will not accept the reported cut-price figure for the 26-year-old’s services.

Instead, Galatasaray will look to loan Rashica in for a second-straight season next summer if it is possible.

Rashica somewhat disappointed at Carrow Road in his debut campaign, scoring just once in 31 Premier League outings.

He started the current campaign with the Canaries, appearing four times in the Championship, but with the forward not expected to be a regular in Dean Smith’s side, he headed across the continent to Gala, whom he has played eight times for so far in all competitions.

The Verdict

Rashica was definitely worth a punt last summer, but he just didn’t seem to really cope with the rigours of the Premier League at all.

He now seems to be thriving in the short time he has spent in Turkey, so maybe it would be best for all parties if he moved there permanently.

That would have to happen on Norwich’s terms though, and you imagine that they will want to recoup the money that they paid Werder Bremen for him a year ago.

It appears that both clubs have reached some kind of impasse though, so what happens at the end of the season is literally anybody’s guess.