Update emerges on potential permanent Swansea City agreement for 23-year-old

Swansea City loanee Hannes Wolf is currently enjoying life in South Wales and would be open to extending his stay at the club, as per a report from Wales Online.

The 23-year-old has been a regular since joining temporarily from Borussia Monchengladbach in January, recording two goals and three assists in 18 appearances, becoming an integral part of Russell Martin’s plans.

Operating both as a wing-back and an advanced midfielder, the Austrian has shown his versatility, fully immersing himself into life at the Swansea.com Stadium and adapting to Martin’s style of play seamlessly.

The ultimate Swansea City end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 What date was Russell Martin appointed at Swansea? 1st July 2021 31st July 2021 1st August 2021 31st August 2021

The bad news for the second-tier side is the fact the 23-year-old is set to return to Monchengladbach after their last game of the season against Queens Park Rangers tomorrow afternoon, leaving the Swans’ recruitment team with a considerable amount of work to do to replace him.

As well as this, Korey Smith, who has also played in an advanced midfield role this term, is set to be released at the end of this season and that will leave the second-tier side will a considerable void to fill in this area, with Jamie Paterson also being linked with a move away in January.

The latter is now committed to the cause in South Wales – and he could potentially be joined by Wolf if the 23-year-old has a big say on his future.

His contract in Germany doesn’t expire until 2024 though and according to Wales Online, finances could be an issue in terms of sealing a permanent agreement for the midfielder’s services.

The Verdict:

This is a really difficult one to weigh up because they will want to keep someone of Wolf’s quality for next season and beyond and this means paying a considerable transfer fee for him with his deal at Monchengladbach not expiring for another couple of years yet.

However, if the Swans want to keep their best players including Flynn Downes and Joel Piroe, then they simply have to minimise their spending under their current owners and this is a shame because they should have plenty of room for manoeuvre in terms of staying within the EFL’s financial restrictions.

Despite their strategy though, the board does need to make some funds available for Martin so he can continue his rebuild effectively and if he’s given the resources, he could potentially lead the second-tier side to a much-improved finish next season.

After impressing during his short time at the club, Wolf could potentially help the club in their quest to get back to the Premier League and his versatility can only benefit his game time and his whole team with injuries likely to creep in again at times next year.

It will be interesting to see who they recruit as a replacement if they can’t secure a permanent agreement, although they could potentially try for another loan deal again if his parent side are willing to let go of him temporarily again.