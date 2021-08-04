Update emerges on Portsmouth’s rumoured pursuit of midfielder

Portsmouth have cooled their interest in signing Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Robbie Burton on loan, according to a recent report from The News.

Burton had previously been on trial with the League One side over a potential move to Fratton Park, but it is now claimed that he is no longer training with the club.

The 21-year-old had previously been on the books with Arsenal earlier in his career, before making the move to Dinamo Zagreb in 2020, as he went in search of regular game time in senior football.

But that move to Croatia hasn’t quite gone as planned, with Burton making just 17 appearances for their senior side, which saw him linked with a move elsewhere this summer.

Sportske Novosti had previously reported that Portsmouth had a loan offer accepted by Dinamo Zagreb for Burton’s services, but this recent update pours cold water on their rumoured interest in the midfielder.

Portsmouth finished eighth in the League One table last term, and Danny Cowley was clearly keen to add a midfielder to his squad, although it doesn’t seem as though Burton will be that player at this stage of the transfer window.

Pompey are set to take on Fleetwood Town in their first league match of the new season, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Cowley’s side this weekend.

The Verdict:

You have to trust the club’s judgement with this one.

Burton is still somewhat of a raw talent at the age of 21, and he clearly hasn’t made a good enough impression on Danny Cowley’s side, as they look to prepare for the 2021/22 season.

The youngster has potential to go on and prove Pompey wrong of course, and it’ll be interesting to see where he opts to pursue a move to this summer.

Portsmouth will now be turning their attentions to their season opener against Fleetwood Town, as they look to make a winning start to this year’s League One campaign.