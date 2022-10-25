Update emerges on Portsmouth pair ahead of the club’s showdown with Oxford United

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has confirmed that Joe Rafferty and Tom Lowery have both participated in training ahead of tonight’s showdown with Oxford United at Fratton Park.

Rafferty has not featured for Pompey since their meeting with Peterborough United at the start of September as he has been sidelined due to a stomach injury.

Lowery meanwhile sustained an issue with his hamstring during Portsmouth’s 2-2 draw with Plymouth Argyle.

In the absence of the midfielder, Portsmouth have only managed to accumulate four points from their last four league games.

After recently suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Charlton Athletic, Pompey managed to get back on track in the third-tier last weekend as they secured a 1-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers.

Portsmouth will be looking to use the confidence gained from this triumph to their advantage when they take on Oxford this evening.

Ahead of this fixture, Cowley has shared an update on Rafferty and Lowery.

Speaking to The News about this duo, the Pompey boss said: “I think we’ve got some challenge for sure but it was good Joe Rafferty trained with the group today [Monday], which is a real positive going into tomorrow [today], so did Tom Lowery, which, again, is a real positive.”

The Verdict

Given that Rafferty and Lowery are now training alongside their team-mates, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they were both included in Portsmouth’s match-day squad this evening.

Rafferty made seven league appearances for Pompey before suffering his injury setback while Lowery has featured on 10 occasions in all competitions this season.

Having opted to utilise Zak Swanson at right-back in the club’s meeting with Forest Green, it will be interesting to see whether Cowley hands the 22-year-old another opportunity to impress given that Rafferty has now made progress in his road to recovery.

Due to Marlon Pack’s suspension, Jay Mingi and Ryan Tunnicliffe were chosen to start in central midfield last weekend.

With Lowery looking to reclaim a place in the starting eleven, all eyes will be on Cowley’s team selection ahead of tonight’s game.

