Plymouth Argyle are reportedly hoping to make a swift managerial appointment, and former head coach Steven Schumacher is one of the names in the frame to replace Wayne Rooney at Home Park.

That's according to Plymouth Live, who claim that the Pilgrims are keen to have a new manager in place for their FA Cup tie at Premier League side Brentford next Saturday.

Argyle are currently without a manager after parting company with Wayne Rooney by mutual consent on Tuesday following just five wins from his 25 games in charge.

Coach Kevin Nancekivell and captain Joe Edwards have been in interim charge since Rooney's exit, and Plymouth secured their second consecutive draw as they held Stoke City to a 0-0 stalemate at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, but they remain bottom of the Championship table, three points from safety.

Championship table (as it stands 5th January) Team P GD Pts 17 Oxford United 25 -12 28 18 Derby County 26 -4 27 19 Stoke City 26 -8 27 20 Luton Town 25 -16 25 21 Portsmouth 23 -10 23 22 Hull City 26 -11 23 23 Cardiff City 25 -13 23 20 Plymouth Argyle 25 -29 20

Speaking after the game, Nancekivell said that while he was in daily contact with the Pilgrims board, he could not provide an update on the managerial search, but it seems that Rooney's successor could be announced in the coming days.

Steven Schumacher in contention for Plymouth Argyle return as time-frame of appointment emerges

Plymouth are hoping to name their new manager ahead of the trip to Brentford next weekend, and Plymouth Live claim that they have been "talking to seven potential candidates", with Schumacher among those who have been sounded out.

Schumacher had a hugely successful two-year spell at Home Park after taking over from Ryan Lowe in December 2021 following his move to Preston North End, leading the club to the League One title in the 2022-23 season with a remarkable total of 101 points.

Argyle made a decent start to life back in the Championship under Schumacher last season, but the 40-year-old departed to make the move to Stoke last December.

Despite doing a creditable job, Schumacher was harshly sacked by the Potters in September, and it is fair to say that the move did not work out, with his successor Narcis Pelach lasting just three months in the role before being replaced by Mark Robins.

It remains to be seen whether Schumacher will make a return to Plymouth, but he may not be the only former manager under consideration by the hierarchy, as The Telegraph reported earlier this week that Lowe could also emerge as a contender.

However, one man who will not have a say in the next managerial appointment is Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip, with official confirmation that he has left the club expected imminently.

Steven Schumacher reunion could be perfect for Plymouth Argyle

With some Plymouth supporters still feeling a sense of betrayal about Schumacher's departure to Stoke, he would have to work hard to build bridges if he was to return to Home Park, but he is the obvious candidate to replace Rooney.

Schumacher did an excellent job during his two-year stint in charge of Argyle, and they were 16th in the Championship table at the time of his departure last December, showing that he is more than capable of delivering results in the second tier.

Given that it has not really worked out for Schumacher or the Pilgrims since his exit over a year ago, a reunion could be a tempting prospect for both parties, and his appointment would give the club the best possible chance of staying in the division this season.