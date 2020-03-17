Update emerges on plans for Charlton Athletic players following fixture uncertainty

The Charlton Athletic players will reportedly be back in training on Thursday following the delays due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

All EFL fixtures have been suspended until the 3rd of April at the earliest due to the worldwide outbreak of Covid-19.

At the moment the full extent of the delay remains uncertain–particularly given the Prime Minister’s announcement yesterday.

Clubs find themselves in a difficult position as they need to ensure they’re prepared in case fixtures do begin again at the start of April but, clearly, do not want to risk the health of players or staff.

According to Richard Cawley from South London Press, plans are in place for the Charlton players to be back in training on Thursday.

He claimed that the Addicks are currently taking a five-day break while the training ground is deep cleaned.

It is understood that the first team, U23s and U18s will all train at different times as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the virus.

It has been a chaotic few weeks for Charlton, who have had to deal with a relegation battle, a boardroom dispute, and delayed fixtures.

Lee Bowyer’s side sit 22nd in the Championship, the highest of the three relegation places, and are currently two points from safety.

Think you know Charlton? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 15 Who did Francis Jeffers sign for after Charlton? Sheffield Wednesday Cardiff Blackburn Bolton

The Verdict

Clubs have been put in a difficult decision at the moment but it is interesting to hear that the Charlton players are going back into training on Thursday.

They will no doubt be waiting for more information from the EFL before making further decisions on the situation.

You feel we could hear an update today following Boris Johnson’s statement yesterday.

This is a completely unprecedented situation, so it is going to be very interesting to see how things develop.