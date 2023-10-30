Despite being one of the pre-season favourites for League One promotion, Derby County's early season form has been patchy to say the very least.

A plethora of experienced heads, both with Championship and third tier experience, were recruited by head coach Paul Warne after the Rams narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign.

The start to 2023-24 though is not what was perhaps expected, with Warne's side struggling to get a run of winning results together.

Derby have lost two of their last three matches - both away defeats at Shrewsbury Town and Stevenage - with a victory at home against Exeter City sandwiched in the middle, but their recent results has left them sitting in ninth position in the third tier standings, some eight points behind Oxford United in second and 14 behind Portsmouth who lead the way.

2023-24 League One Table, As Of October 30 2023 Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 15 10 5 0 15 35 2 Oxford United 14 9 2 3 12 29 3 Bolton Wanderers 14 9 2 3 9 29 4 Peterborough United 15 8 4 3 9 28 5 Barnsley 15 8 3 4 16 27 6 Stevenage 16 7 5 4 5 26 7 Blackpool 15 6 5 4 2 23 8 Lincoln City 14 6 4 4 5 22 9 DERBY COUNTY 14 6 3 5 6 21 10 Wycombe Wanderers 14 6 3 5 -1 21

What is the latest on Paul Warne's Derby County future?

Despite a dismal defeat on the road at Stevenage at the weekend, leading to more criticism from supporters, it appears that Warne's job at Pride Park is very safe.

According to a report from the Derby Telegraph, the Rams hierarchy have decided that Warne needs more time to turn things around and more chance to develop consistency in the squad he constructed over the summer.

And Warne is also set to be backed in the January transfer window, which opens in two months time, with new players to aid County's promotion challenge, although it remains to be seen what position in the table they will be in at that point of the season.

That may come as a disappointment to some sections of the fanbase who have been actively calling for a change in the dugout, but it appears that owner David Clowes has given his full backing to Warne - for now.

If results do nose-dive between now and January though, then there's no guarantee that Clowes will not change his mind as football is a unique and fickle business, but it is business as usual for Warne for now, who needs to get a result when Northampton Town visit Pride Park on Tuesday evening.

What is Paul Warne's contract situation at Derby County?

Derby bought Warne out of his contract at Rotherham United back in September 2022, and when arriving at County he penned a long-term, four-year contract - perhaps a pretty unusual length for a third tier manager.

That showed the kind of backing that Warne was getting, although he would have been given certain commitments anyway to drop down a division from the Millers, and the contract length means that it only expires in the summer of 2026.

Therefore, any potential decision which would see Warne sacked would likely mean significant compensation paid out to the 50-year-old if he were to depart, and that may be factored into why Clowes is happy to stick with him for now.