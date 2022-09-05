Update emerges on Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez’s Birmingham City takeover bid

Prospective Birmingham City owners Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez are expecting their purchase of Voch Peng’s 21.64 per cent share in the Blues to be confirmed by the EFL next week, according to a report from The Mirror.

And the duo’s first official piece of business is set to be the start of work on the full re-opening of St. Andrew’s for next season, with the capacity of the stadium reduced by 10,000 seats currently due to safety work needing to take place on the lower tiers of the Kop and Tilton Road stands.

The plans to restore both stands in time for the beginning of the 2023-24 season are set to be finalised in the next week, and the renovations will cost around £5 million.

Richardson, a local businessman, and ex-Barcelona striker Lopez will become the single largest stakeholders in the club when the EFL approve their takeover, which is expected next week, and despite the fact they are yet to officially be on-board at Birmingham, the pair have been assisting in transfer business recently, which has seen the likes of Tahith Chong return to the club permanently.

Lopez and Richardson’s takeover is of two stages, with the first buying the aforementioned stake of Peng, whilst stage two will see the whole club acquired in the near future, with the Birmingham Sports Holdings group holding a 75 per cent share of the club.

The rest of the shares that need to be purchased following the initial stake, which is set to cost £26.5 million, will only cost a further £10 million, per The Mirror.

The Verdict

Even though Richardson and Lopez aren’t officially on-board yet at St. Andrew’s, for all intents and purposes they have been involved for a number of weeks.

It is doubtful that the likes of Chong and Hannibal would have gotten over the line unless they were involved, and they’ve been very prominent at the stadium on matchdays as well.

It’s important to note though that even though they expect to get their takeover approved next week, it is only a 21.64 per cent share for now.

Birmingham Sports Holdings still own a controlling share in the club, and in the future, whether it is near or far, it is planned for Richardson and Lopez to be 100 per cent owners.

There’s a bit more positivity now following the late transfer business, but Birmingham fans will know that things aren’t always ever that straight-forward when it comes to their club and they will be hoping there’s not another twist to the story coming up.