Highlights Pascal Struijk is unlikely to leave Leeds United in the January transfer window despite speculation around his future.

Club Brugge have recently been linked with a €15million move for the centre back.

Struijk's contract with Leeds is not set to expire until the end of the 2026/27 season.

It is highly unlikely that Pascal Struijk will leave Leeds United in the January transfer window.

That's according to a report from The Yorkshire Evening Post, who say the Whites will be reluctant to let such a key player leave midway through a push for Championship promotion.

Who has been linked with a move for Pascal Struijk?

Following Leeds' relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, a number of players departed Elland Road during the summer transfer window.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Struijk however, has remained at the club, becoming an important player for the Whites once again under new boss Daniel Farke.

That however, has not stopped speculation around his future from emerging as we approach the January transfer market.

According to recent updates from Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Belgian side Club Brugge retain an interest in Struijk, that first emerged in the summer.

It was claimed that the defender would cost a fee in the region of €15million, and that he could be open to a move to Belgium.

Now however, it seems that such a deal may in fact not be happening, come the turn of the year.

Could Leeds let Struijk leave in the January transfer window?

According to this latest update, it is "highly unlikely" that Leeds will sell Struijk when the market reopens in January.

The centre back is viewed as a key player for the Whites, meaning they would be reluctant to let him go, at a time when they are competing for a place in the Premier League.

Prior to missing Saturday's victory over Plymouth Argyle with a hernia issue, Struijk had played every minute of Leeds' Championship campaign this season.

Meanwhile, it is stated that Club Brugge have not yet made an official approach to Leeds over Struijk, who himself has apparently never expressed a desire to leave the club.

As things stand, there are just over three-and-a-half years remaining on Struijk's current contract with Leeds, securing his future at Elland Road until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That of course, means the Whites are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that are made for Struijk in January.

Where are Leeds in the Championship?

Leeds have made a strong start to the Championship season as they look for a swift return to the top-flight of English football.

The Whites currently sit third in the second-tier standings, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places after 16 games of the campaign.

Farke's side return to action after the international break on Friday 24th November, when they travel to The New York Stadium to face Rotherham United.

Should Leeds sell Struijk in the January transfer window?

It would not seem to make much sense for Leeds to let Struijk depart the club come the turn of the year.

The centre back has been a key man for the Whites since the start of the campaign, given how well and how often he has performed this season.

As a result, they will surely want to keep him around given what is at stake in the battle for promotion, especially with his contract situation also meaning they are under no pressure to sell the 24-year-old anytime soon.

So with that in mind, it would feel like something of a surprise if we were not still watching Struijk play in a Leeds shirt, come the end of the season.