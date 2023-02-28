Update emerges on Oxford United’s reported interest in Sunderland coach

Oxford United are yet to make an official approach to Sunderland to talk to their under-21’s manager Graeme Murty in regards to their managerial vacancy, according to the Oxford Mail.

The U’s, who sit just five points above the League One relegation zone, are looking for a new boss following the sacking of Karl Robinson, whose near five-year stint at the Kassam Stadium came to an end this past weekend after eight league matches without a win.

The hunt for Robinson’s successor is now on, with ex-United coach Des Buckingham, now managing Indian Super League table-toppers Mumbai City, reportedly on the club’s radar.

But so is Murty, who has not experienced senior management since 2018 when he was removed from his job as Rangers boss after a six-month stint with the Gers, having initially been the club’s caretaker boss following Pedro Caixinha’s sacking.

Murty was the development squad head coach of Rangers for a number of years before and after his spell as first-team manager before departing entirely in 2021, and since October last year the 47-year-old has been the boss of the Black Cats’ under-21’s.

Despite being keen to get back into front-line management and Oxford interested, they have made no contact with the Wearsiders just yet in regards to speaking to Murty, which means he will perhaps have to bide his time despite the club wanting a swift appointment.

The Verdict

Murty doesn’t exactly have too much experience of senior management, but his work with the youth of both Rangers and Sunderland perhaps signals the route that Oxford are going to go down.

There are a number of experienced individuals with decent League One résumé’s on the market, such as Grant McCann, Lee Bowyer and Danny Cowley, but a delve into the unknown could be worth the risk.

Karl Robinson was experienced at League One level but ultimately things turned sour by the end, whereas someone like Murty doesn’t have all that much experience at all at managing a club at first-team level, yet being at Rangers for six months was a massive job to have.

He has gained experience in various roles and now Murty will believe he is ready for a new challenge, and Sunderland are not likely to stand in his way if Oxford do come calling.