Update emerges on Nottingham Forest’s transfer pursuit of Republic of Ireland youth international

Nottingham Forest are unlikely to recruit Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone during the upcoming summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

The Reds are currently in need of a new man in the middle of the park following James Garner’s return to Manchester United, with Erik Ten Hag potentially taking a look at the 21-year-old in pre-season before making a decision on his future.

As per a report from 90min, Forest would have the opportunity to sign him ahead of other clubs later on this summer, although he isn’t certain to leave Old Trafford yet with a midfield vacancy to be filled following Paul Pogba’s departure.

Smallbone was reportedly identified as a potential alternative with Stretty News believing that discussions have taken replace between the Saints and Forest regarding a potential summer transfer for the 22-year-old.

The Sun have confirmed he will be available for a temporary move away from St Mary’s this summer with talks taking place with both Premier League and Championship sides regarding a temporary switch, with a move abroad also a potential option with clubs in Belgium and Germany being considered as potential options.

However, a move to Steve Cooper’s side is thought to be “unlikely” at this stage, potentially leaving the Reds to focus on alternatives at this stage as they look to build a side capable of remaining afloat in the top tier.

The Verdict:

Considering the lack of first-team opportunities Smallbone has had in recent times, it may have taken him a while to become sharp enough to be a real asset in the top tier for Forest and this is the reason why Forest supporters shouldn’t be too upset at this latest report.

If there is a way they can bring Garner back early, they should look to pursue this option, even if they have to pay a couple of million to get him in time for the beginning of pre-season because he could be a real game-changer for the Reds once again.

Showing himself to be a Premier League-quality midfielder consistently last term, they need to try and persuade officials at Old Trafford to let him go early whilst also having other irons in the fire to pursue.

Considering United need a fresh injection of energy after such a disappointing 2021/22 campaign, you wouldn’t blame coaches at United for taking a look at him, with their belief in youth paying off in the past with the likes of Gary Neville, David Beckham and others in their generation.

With this, Forest need to be keeping one eye on the 21-year-old but they can’t afford to put all their eggs in one basket, especially with the season starting earlier this year and the club needing to bring in a replacement for the young midfielder before the new campaign begins.