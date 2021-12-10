Update emerges on Nottingham Forest’s transfer pursuit of 29-year-old

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has revealed free-agent left-back Loris Benito isn’t close to joining the club at this stage, providing this latest transfer update to Nottinghamshire Live.

As per Football Insider, the Swiss international was in ‘advanced talks’ over a short-term deal at the City Ground, potentially putting pen to paper on a contract until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

This reported move comes with Sheffield United loanee Max Lowe being ruled out until at least mid-January with the groin strain he sustained against Reading last month – a major blow for the Reds after seeing him become an integral part of Cooper’s plans at the City Ground.

But with his absence, Loic-Mbe Soh remaining out and Jordi Osei-Tutu’s injury record a cause for concern as he makes his return, with both players able to fill in at left-back, Gaetan Bong is the only available orthodox option as things stand, but his performances haven’t lived up to expectations.

With this, the East Midlands outfit opted to play Jack Colback in a less natural position against Peterborough United, managing to cope well without his presence in the middle of the park with Braian Ojeda performing admirably alongside Ryan Yates.

Ex-Newcastle United man Colback could have been set to return with potential signing Benito training with the first team last week, but the latter isn’t close to signing on the dotted line according to Forest’s manager.

Speaking about this potential move, Cooper said: “Not at the moment.

“We’re obviously doing a lot of recruitment meetings at the moment, which is normal at this stage of the season, with January coming up – working on ‘what ifs’ and what we might want to do, with players coming in and going.

“But there’s nothing close to happening at the moment.”

The Verdict:

Forest could do a lot worse than recruit someone like Benito, because he has plenty of experience at both a domestic and international level and made as many as 31 appearances in the French top tier last term.

However, this also presents a problem for Cooper, because he may not be able to satisfy both Swiss international Benito and Blades’ Lowe if the latter returns and they are both competing for a starting spot.

In the Championship, both arguably deserve to start considering their calibre so it remains to be seen whether their morale can be maximised as they fight to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Some would argue this is a nice headache for the second-tier side’s manager to have though – and this is the sort of depth that could help them in their quest to push for a top-six spot.

And if they can negotiate a reasonably modest wage package with him, this would be a cheap gamble to make until the end of the campaign. It will be interesting to see if someone like Ojeda can retain his place though after performing well, with Colback likely to come back into the middle if Benito signs on with the Reds.