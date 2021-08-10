Update emerges on Nottingham Forest’s attacker pursuit

Nottingham Forest are set to miss out on the signing of Zian Flemming with the club unable to agree a fee for his services with Fortuna Sittard, according to De Limburger.

The news that Napoli and Empoli have shown interest in the 23-year-old has dampened the chances of the attacking midfielder arriving at the City Ground. It would seem that Flemming has been priced out of a deal by Fortuna Sittard with the player generally valued at around £1.5million, according to NottinghamshireLive, but that not deemed acceptable by the Dutch club.

A lot of the creative weight looks to be on the shoulders of 20-year-old Brennan Johnson this season, such that Chris Hughton would like to alleviate given the youngster is at the beginning of his first season at second tier level. The goalscorers are present in the form of Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban, two experienced Football League competitors who given the right service will score goals as they have proven in their careers.

Flemming scored 12 and assisted seven in the Eredivisie last season so it is no surprise to see interest from clubs as big as Napoli involved in pursuit of his signature. However it is a positive sign that Forest were not be willing to overpay for his signature as they look to manage their transfer policy more effectively.

The Verdict

Fortuna Sittard look to be the obstacle in this deal and with Flemming’s contract running until the summer of 2024 it is unlikely they will budge on their lofty estimations of the transfer fee. There is plenty of time for Hughton’s men to look elsewhere for attacking midfield reinforcements, with a cheque book ready to meet seven figure fees they put themselves in a strong position compared to the majority of Championship clubs.

It is important the club do not overreact in the transfer market to their opening day loss against Coventry City and take the positives as they strive to improve on 2020/21’s 17th placed finish.

