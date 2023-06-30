Newcastle United had a bid of around £15m rejected for Southampton full-back Tino Livramento earlier this week, a report from the Northern Echo has revealed.

The ex-Chelsea man is still in demand despite his long-term injury setback - and the Magpies have seemingly seen the Saints' relegation as an opportunity to swoop, with Eddie Howe's side taking an interest in more than one player who has been relegated from the Premier League.

They were also known to the in the race for James Maddison - but lost out to Tottenham Hotspur in the end who were able to get a deal for the England international over the line.

Will Newcastle United be able to afford Tino Livramento?

The Magpies are reportedly closing in on Sandro Tonali for a fee believed to be in the region of £60m.

Considering Newcastle only have around £75m to spend this summer according to the Daily Mail, you have to feel Tonali's arrival has taken up a very decent chunk of their current budget.

Chris Wood's £15m sale to Nottingham Forest could have potentially boosted that budget though, so the Premier League side may have the license to spend a bit more than they originally planned to.

And they will need these extra funds if they want to sign Livramento and get a deal for other players over the line.

The Southampton man may be affordable - but it remains to be seen whether Newcastle are willing to offer much more for a player who has been out with a severe injury.

The Northern Echo believe Newcastle are still hopeful of getting a deal over the line, indicating that the Magpies can afford to spend more if they wanted to.

How much should Newcastle United spend on Tino Livramento?

It's difficult to judge how much the Magpies should spend on him because of his injury.

However, they should be prepared to pay over the odds for him because he's a young player who will only get better when he gets more senior experience under his belt, having already appeared in the top flight for the Saints.

His contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2026 either, so it's not as if Howe's side can sit tight and wait until next summer to pick him up for free.

If he shines next term, his valuation will only rise further so now may be the ideal time for Newcastle to up their bid, with the Saints probably needing to sell players to balance the books.

A £20m bid should be considered by Newcastle - but they can't afford to spend too much - especially if they want to bring in other players as well.