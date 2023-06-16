James Maddison has proven to be a remarkable investment for Leicester City - but he looks likely to have played his final match for the club.

The Foxes splashed out around £20 million on Maddison in 2018 when signing him from Norwich City, and he's performed exceptionally well over five years to be linked with some of the biggest clubs in England at times.

Maddison had a standout season in 2021-22, scoring 18 times in all competitions and added 12 assists to that in 53 appearances as they made it to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League and finished in the top half of the Premier League.

2022-23 was a disaster for Leicester however as they were relegated to the Championship, but that was despite Maddison's 10-goal haul in the league with the club sitll dropping despite his efforts and performances.

Several clubs have inevitably been linked with a summer move for Maddison already this summer, including Tottenham Hotspur and also Newcastle United, who are prepping for their return to the UEFA Champions League.

Newcastle United's stance on James Maddison move

Even though Newcastle are aiming to complete an ambitious deal for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, they are still eyeing up multiple signings for their engine room and Maddison is still one of those.

A deal could potentially hit a stumbling block though according to the latest update to emerge.

As per Football Insider, Newcastle are only willing to pay a fee of £30 million right now for the 26-year-old, which surely falls way below what Leicester will be expecting to sell Maddison for in the coming months.

What do Leicester City value James Maddison at?

According to The Athletic, the Foxes value Maddison at around the £40 million mark, although it would be a lot more if he didn't have just one year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium.

That isn't necessarily the exact figure that Leicester will sell Maddison for, though.

The Athletic go on to state that if Leicester can get clubs involved in a bidding war for Maddison then it will be very preferable, but if it's just one club in for the attacking midfielder then it looks like £40 million will get the job done.

Therefore, if Newcastle do only want to pay £30 million for the England international then you can expect it to be firmly turned down by the City hierarchy.