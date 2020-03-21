Update emerges on new contract for Bristol City midfielder Korey Smith

Bristol City are reportedly not close to offering midfielder Korey Smith a new deal and will likely wait until after the end of the 2019/20 campaign if they’re to do so.

After returning from a significant period on the sideline, the midfielder has become an integral player for the Robins–featuring every time he has been fit since the turn of the year and taking the captain’s armband.

The 29-year-old has been a fantastic servant to the South West club, making 188 appearances for the Robins, and playing a key role in some of their biggest moments over the past few years.

Smith’s current contract expires at the end of the season and as of yet, there does not appear to have been much progress toward a new deal.

The Bristol Post’s Gregor MacGregor has provided an update on the situation, revealing that he has heard the club are not close to offering him a new deal.

MacGregor reported that Lee Johnson recently revealed that no new senior deals would be agreed before the end of the season.

On the chances of Smith being offered a new deal, he said: “Think it will come down to him proving form and fitness over a period of time.”

Smith looks set to play an important role for the Robins when the season resumes, with City pushing for a play-off spot.

The Verdict

This is an interesting update but it is unlikely to calm any fears that the midfielder may leave at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has been a fantastic servant to the club and will go down in City folklore for the key role he played in their double-winning season and, of course, his winner against Manchester United.

It is going to be interesting to see how this develops and whether Smith remains a Robins player moving forward.